Friday, Apr 06, 2007
It is with sadness that we inform you of the unexpected death of Don Radler, founder and editor of UniSci News. With the loss of Don, UniSci News will no longer be published.
We have always appreciated our loyal readership. The family and staff are also grateful for your many kind messages of support and sympathy.
